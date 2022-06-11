A rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US judge.

District Judge Jennifer Dorsey dismissed the case on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, after claiming “bad-faith conduct” and the use of “purloined” confidential documents, tainted the case beyond redemption.

Ad

Kathryn Mayorga, who the Associated Press says "received $375,000 in hush money" after claiming Ronaldo had raped her in 2009, has now lost her bid to claim millions more in a lawsuit.

Transfers Man Utd close in on De Jong, tempted by Oxlade-Chamberlain - Paper Round 13 HOURS AGO

According to AP News , in her 42-page ruling, Dorsey said that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but said Manchester United and Portugal forward Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.

“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” Dorsey's ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”

Stovall is yet to respond to telephone and email messages, and the player's attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, was not available for comment - AP said.

AP says, despite the ruling, Mayorga and her legal team "could appeal the decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco."

Premier League 'I would move to Man Utd if I was him' – Van der Vaart's advice for De Jong YESTERDAY AT 10:00