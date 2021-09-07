Cristiano Ronaldo linked up with Manchester United on Tuesday for the first time since sealing his sensational return to the club.

United pulled off a huge coup by bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford from Juventus, having left the club 12 years earlier to join Real Madrid.

His return to Manchester was delayed by the international break, but Ronaldo was released by Portugal last Thursday after picking up a suspension in the win over Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo was required to spend a period in quarantine, but after being given the all clear he made the trip to United’s Carrington training base on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old had a meeting with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before meeting the United players not on international duty.

According to United , Ronaldo “joined the session with his colleagues and wasted no time in getting acquainted with the group.”

Five days in isolation is unlikely to have impacted on Ronaldo’s fitness levels, but he will now have four days to get up to sharpness ahead of his likely debut against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The remainder of United’s squad will be returning to Manchester in the coming days, with the final games in the latest round of international action concluding this week.

United’s focus will be on the 3pm kick off on Saturday against Newcastle, but Solskjaer and Ronaldo will have half an eye on their Champions League opener with Young Boys next Tuesday.

Juventus signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 with the intention of him leading them to Champions League glory. That failed to play out as hoped, and United will look for him to help guide the Red Devils back to the top of the domestic and European trees.

