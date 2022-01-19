Ralf Rangnick has played down Cristiano Ronaldo’s angry reaction to being substituted during Manchester United’s win over Brentford.

United were two goals to the good when Rangnick elected to take off Ronaldo and replace him with defender Harry Maguire.

Ronaldo was disappointed to see his number on the substitutes’ board, as he took an age to leave the pitch, grabbed a coat only to throw it to the floor and could be seen mouthing “why me?”

The Portuguese superstar cooled down a short while later, and manager and player had a discussion on the bench.

Rangnick said it was normal Ronaldo wanted to stay on and score goals, but he was mindful of protecting the 36-year-old - with a game on Saturday - and also of the fact the Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead against Aston Villa last time out.

“It is normal as a striker, he wants to score goals,” Rangnick told BT Sport following the 3-1 victory . “He came back from a little injury, so for me it was important to bear in mind that we have a game in three days’ time.

“On the other hand, we were 2-0 up. The same score as at Villa Park and I decided to just make sure we defend that lead this time and I think it was the right decision.”

United host West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday, with both sides pushing for a place in the top four.

