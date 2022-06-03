Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United supporters need to give Erik Ten Hag time to implement his own ideas at the club and that he is happy at Old Trafford.

United have begun a summer clear-out with Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic all leaving the Premier League club this summer on free transfers.

Ronaldo endured a difficult trophyless first season back in England with United finishing sixth in the Premier League table.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hopes that with Ten Hag in charge he and the club will get back to winning silverware.

"I know he [Ten Hag] did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he's an experienced coach," he said. "But we need to give him time and things need to change the way he wants.

"I hope we have success of course. Because if you have success, all of Manchester are going to have success as well.

"So I wish him the best. We are happy and excited - not only the players but the supporters as well.

"I wish him the best and let's hope that next year we're going to win trophies."

Ronaldo has one year left on his United contract. He insists he is happy at United and does not want to leave the club.

"I was happy of course to be back at a club that really raised my career," he said. "So it was unbelievable.

"The feeling when I [came] back again, it was nice to feel the supporters. The happiness of them as great.

"I was - and still am - very happy to be here.

"I believe that Manchester will be where they belong," he added. "As I say before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe.

"The records are coming in a natural way. I don't follow the records but the records follow me. So it's good.

'It's still my motivation to carry on. Just working hard. I still love the passion for the game.

"And of course, Manchester and my team-mates helped me all the way so I have to appreciate all the people who help Cristiano."

The 37-year-old also says he wants to be able to pass what he has learnt in his decorated career to the next generation of players coming through at United.

"The new generation will be the future of the club," he said.

"I'm in favour of giving opportunities to the young generation because they will be the future.

"But you have to help them as well to put it in the right spot. Because the pressure is a lot to play in the Premier League, which I believe is the most difficult league in the world by far.

"And you have to give them time. You have to give them of course the opportunity and let them grow in a normal way without pressure.

"But I think we should give opportunities to the young generation of course.

"They understand to achieve success you have to sacrifice, hard work, ethic of work, dedication.

"But of course, if the kids ask me advice, I will give my opinion and advice because I want to help."

