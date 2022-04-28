Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo still has more to offer Manchester United after watching the forward score his 23rd goal of the season to salvage a 1-1 draw with Chelsea

United were second best for much of the encounter at Old Trafford and went behind to a Marcos Alonso strike in the 60th minute before Ronaldo pounced just two minutes later to level the scores.

Ad

With major upheaval rumoured at the club come the end of the season, there has been much speculation over the future of the 37-year-old, who only rejoined United last summer.

Premier League 'Only one team deserved to win' - Tuchel frustrated as Chelsea fail to kill off Man Utd 2 HOURS AGO

Rangnick himself is set to be replaced in his interim role by Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag to take on a consultancy role but the German feels Ronaldo still has a part to play at the club.

"Not only the goal Cristiano scored but his whole performance,” he told Sky Sports. “His attitude at the age of 37, this is not normal to do that.

“If he plays like he did today he can still be a big help to this team.

"It is Erik's and Cristiano's decision for what he does next but today his performance was really great."

The result leaves United in sixth place in the Premier League, five points adrift of fourth place Arsenal having played two matches more and with three more to play.

United have won just one of their last six in the league – against bottom of the table Norwich – and struggled to keep pace with Chelsea despite their draw.

Rangnick was well aware of his side’s shortcomings:

"We showed a good reaction in the second half, and it was a great finish from Cristiano Ronaldo. In the first half we had our problems and we needed a few great saves from David de Gea.

"Although it was still a lucky draw, we earned it. At times we saw the gap, but they played with their best XI and we had players missing.

"We have problems with defending, not compact enough and not physical enough.”

Premier League Man Utd interim boss Rangnick to be appointed Austria manager - reports 5 HOURS AGO