Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in a deal believed to be worth £15 million.

Palace have been long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and agreed terms on a four-year deal on transfer deadline day.

The France U21 international has been a revelation at Parkhead, initially impressing on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before making a permanent move to Glasgow in 2018.

Premier League West Ham held at home by Palace, Newcastle concede late penalty in Saints draw 28/08/2021 AT 16:41

“I’m very happy to be here today," Edouard told the club's official website. "I can’t [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club.

"Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my teammates to be successful.”

Edouard has scored 57 goals in 94 league games since making that permanent switch, spearheading Celtic to Scottish Premiership titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The forward becomes Crystal Palace’s sixth signing of the summer, with the south London club having already signed Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and Will Hughes in an overhaul of the playing staff under new head coach Patrick Vieira.

Palace are yet to record a win in the Premier League this season, although a brace from summer signing Gallagher secured a draw against West Ham United at the weekend.

Celtic are hopeful of bringing in a replacement centre-forward to replace their departing Frenchman, with last season’s Eredivisie top-scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis heavily linked.

League Cup Carabao Cup round-up: Norwich, Wolves, Leeds ease through 24/08/2021 AT 21:22