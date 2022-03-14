Manchester City handed Liverpool a boost in the Premier League title race as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace. The defending champions wasted a hatful of chances at Selhurst Park as they dropped what could be two crucial points in their quest for an eighth English crown.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the first half and should have taken the lead with Aymeric Laporte blazed over a gaping net after Joao Cancelo’s thumping 30-yard drive had crashed into the post.

Ad

The woodwork again came to Palace’s rescue after the break when Kevin De Bruyne shot against the par post, with goalkeeper Vincente Guaita then making a stunning save to deny Riyad Mahrez on the rebound.

Barclays FA WSL Man City beat Tottenham, Chelsea snatch late victory against Villa YESTERDAY AT 15:34

Bernardo Silva was then inches away from opening the scoring, but he could not quite get enough of a toe on Jack Grealish’s cross, prodding wide instead of into the empty net.

Palace though should be praised for their defending. They played on the counter attack, keeping 11 men behind the ball, but they constantly crowded out City’s stars around the 18-yard box, affording little time or space for the likes of De Bruyne to work their magic.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Advantage Liverpool in the title race?

A matter of weeks ago the title race was done and dusted, but City have now dropped seven points in their last seven games, meaning the fight for top spot is far from over.

Make no mistake, the visitors should have won this game. They dominated in terms of possession and chances, but their finishing was erratic, while Palace, whose 3-3 draw against Liverpool in 2014 effectively stopped the Reds winning the Premier League, defended heroically.

Two dropped points means that City are four clear in first place, but they have played one game more than Jurgen Klopp’s side, who travel to the Etihad Stadium on April 10th.

If Liverpool win all of their remaining games, they will claim a 20th English crown, but the same can also be said for City. That meeting in a few weeks time could not be bigger.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace)

Any of the Crystal Palace back-line could have claimed the accolade given how well they defended, but nobody had as outstanding a game as the goalkeeper. His save from Mahrez in particular was stunning, somehow regaining his footing at double-quick speed after diving for the de Bruyne shot to acrobatically palm the rebound over the bar.

The Spaniard, who has now kept clean sheets in three of his last seven games, barely put a foot wrong all evening, making a number of other key stops from de Bruyne, twice, and Mahrez in the first-half to earn his side a terrific point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Crystal Palace: Guiata 8, Clyne 7, Anderson 7, Guehi 7, Mitchell 8, Kouyate 6, Schlupp 6, Olise 7, Gallagher 6, Zaha 6, Mateta 6. Subs: J Ayew 6, Edouard 6

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Stones 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 8, De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6, Bernardo Silva 6, Mahrez 8, Foden 5, Grealish 7

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

27’ WHAT A MISS! Oooh my word! Joao Cancelo's 30-yard drive thuds into the post but rebounds straight out to Laporte, who somehow blazes over the gaping net! What a let off!

57’ WHAT. A. SAVE. Grealish picks out De Bruyne with a delicate reverse pass, and the Belgian international shoots against the far post. The ball bounces out to Mahrez, who sees his fierce shot stunningly saved by Guaita

71’ SILVA MISSES! It's another glorious chance for the visitors. Grealish finds space on the right hand side of the area and he crosses for Bernardo Silva, who just needs to prod into the empty net - except he can't get enough of a contact and the ball skids wide

90’ LAPORTE HAS TO SCORE! de Bruyne whips in a stunning free-kick from the right, perfectly picking out Laporte, who has the goal at his mercy but mistimes his jump and heads straight into a Palace defender from close range

KEY STATS

Crystal Palace are only the second Premier League team in the Pep Guardiola era to stop Manchester City scoring against them in a season - after Manchester United last year

Manchester City have drawn back-to-back games 0-0 for the first time since March 2016

Transfers City 'have deal in place' to sign Haaland from Dortmund - report 11/03/2022 AT 22:47