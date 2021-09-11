Tottenham's 100 per cent start to the Premier League is over after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace with a late penalty from Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard scoring twice after coming off the bench on his debut.

Spurs, who lost Eric Dier early on through injury after a hospital pass from Hugo Lloris, looked disjointed in the attacking third throughout and failed to have a shot on goal in the first half.

They were fortunate not to be behind with Conor Gallagher, who netted twice against West Ham before the international break, having a shot from close range saved by Lloris and Christian Benteke heading wide from a corner.

Premier League Nuno named Manager of the Month, Antonio wins POTM YESTERDAY AT 11:48

Patrick Viera's side continued to be on top in the second half with Gallagher's volley in the box blocked and Cheikhou Kouyate missed the target after Lloris failed to deal with a cross properly.

The turning point came when Japhet Tanganga was sent off after getting booked twice in the space of five minutes. His first yellow was for a barge and confrontation with Wilfried Zaha and he failed to calm down as he caught Jordan Ayew with a late challenge for his second caution.

Nuno Espirito Santo then brought on Ben Davies and he was penalised for handball which led to the penalty. Zaha coolly sent Lloris the wrong way for his first goal of the season.

Zaha then set up Edouard who came off the bench to tuck home a low shot in the box with his first touch, before the £14 million summer signing netted his second in stoppage time to give Vieira his first win as Eagles boss.

It was a dream debut for Edouard Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Odsonne Edouard with a dream debut.

It will be hard to find many better cameo debuts than the French striker's performance. He scored with his first touch while falling over to seal the game. The former Celtic man then showed his goalpoaching instincts late on, combining well with Gallagher for his second to give his manager a vital win after a tough start.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace): The winger was a threat throughout with his low crosses and runs - and did not let his bust-up with Tanganga affect his performance. The row actually saw him raise his game to convert the penalty brilliantly and then set up Edouard's first goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 5, Ward 8, Guehi 7, Anderson 7, Mitchell 7, Kouyate 6, McArthur 6, Gallagher 8, Ayew 5, Zaha 8, Benteke 5. Subs: Milivojevic 6, Olise n/a, Edouard 9.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris 4, Reguilon 6, Dier n/a, Royal 6, Tanganga 4, Hojbjerg 5, Winks 5, Skipp 5, Alli 5, Moura 6, Kane 4. Subs: Rodon 8, Davies 6.

KEY MOMENTS

43' - CLOSE! Zaha finds Gallagher with a low cross, his first shot is blocked, his second is blocked by Lloris for a corner. The delivery is headed wide by Benteke!

51' - CHANCE! Gallagher's volley in the box is blocked by Reguilon and Rodon. From the corner, it falls to McArthur whose volley is dragged well wide.

58' - RED CARD! Tanganga gets a second yellow for a late challenge. He was still fired up from the Zaha confrontation.

74' - PENALTY TO PALACE! Handball against Davies blocking Gallagher's cross.

84' -GOAL FOR PALACE! Edouard scores with his first touch with a low effort in the box after Zaha's assist!

90'+3- GOAL FOR PALACE! Another one for Edouard, firing it in from close range from Gallagher's pass. Not a bad debut!

KEY STAT

Since the start of 2016-17, this is only the second time that Spurs failed to attempt a shot in the first half of a Premier League game.

World Cup Opinion: Red-list chaos, racism, Qatar - wretched international break puts focus on FIFA 07/09/2021 AT 13:37