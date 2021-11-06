Norwich City have confirmed manager Daniel Farke has departed Carrow Road.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status.

“All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

“Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Farke had a rollercoaster four-and-a-half years at the helm of Norwich, overseeing two promotions to the Premier League and one relegation from the top flight.

The German guided the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season, but it has been a tough start to the campaign.

Following the win at Brentford, Farke praised the team’s spirit and belief.

"It was a long wait,” Farke said. "We’ve had a tough start for many reasons.

"So to get that first win under your belt always feels good for the confidence and the self-belief and now the table looks a bit closer as well. It’s definitely a great day for us.

"There’s no replacement for wins. My players are young lads and it’s not easy for them when there’s a lot of criticism.

"Last season we were more or less winning game after game but at Premier League level it’s a different animal. But there is spirit and belief in this dressing room and everyone was committed to getting the first three points for the club.”

Farke’s comments suggest he was not expecting what was to follow later in the evening.

