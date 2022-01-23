Leicester City’s European hopes suffered another setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton.

After suffering a heartbreaking last-gasp defeat to Tottenham in midweek, the Foxes once again surrendered a lead at the King Power Stadium.

Things looked good when Patson Daka fired them in front, but Brighton kept fighting and Danny Welbeck headed the leveller in the final 10 minutes.

Daka gave Leicester the lead on 46 minutes, with the Zambian on hand to turn the ball home after a game of pinball in the box.

But as against Spurs, Leicester were unable to see out the game as Welbeck rose superbly to head home Neal Maupay’s cross on 82 minutes.

The draw leaves Leicester down in 10th place, with the European places looking a long way off for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Brighton are one place above Leicester, but have played two games more than the Foxes.

