Manchester United goalkeeper Paul Woolston has announced his retirement at the age of 23.

The former Newcastle United man underwent two operations last year and had been working on a rehabilitation programme, but it was confirmed on Wednesday that he had opted to announce his retirement.

“To have to retire at just 23 has been really tough to come to terms with but I feel a lot more positive now,” the former England youth international said

“I am really proud of everything that I have achieved, many people dream of playing football at this level. Of course, I would have loved to have gone on further but it has been an absolute honour to represent Manchester United during my time here.”

Woolston spent plenty of time working alongside David De Gea and Dean Henderson, and United’s first and second-choice ‘keepers paid tribute to the 23-year-old.

“Well, it’s always bad when someone has to retire at a young age," De Gea told the club’s official website. "I’ve spoken with him, the other day, and said to him that the most important thing is life, more than football, in terms of a proper life.

“It was sad. I have been training with him, when he was fit, and it’s very sad news. I wish him all the best. He’s a great lad, a great goalkeeper and we all feel really sorry for him.

“I trained with him and he had a very good left foot, I remember, and it’s sad for him and for the club. But, as I said before, I was speaking with him and, first of all, it’s life and being in good conditions to have a good life.

“Of course, in life, sometimes problems happen and things happen. You have to keep looking forward, keep fighting and that is what life means. Like I say, I wish him all the best.”

England international Henderson added: “Look, I was speaking to Woolly last night and it’s devastating for himself and for all of us around him.

"He was a great guy to work with throughout the age groups. When I was in the younger age groups, I even remember playing against him when he was at Newcastle. For such a young lad to retire at the age he is, is devastating.

“But he’s a very clever guy and that will stand him in good stead. I’ve texted him and will hopefully go for food with him next week and see how he is and have a proper catch-up.

“I wasn’t aware of the news until recently due to Covid bubbles and people not seeing each other and it’s something that has been kept under wraps. It’ll be good to catch up with him and see he’s alright.”

