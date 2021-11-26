Man Utd set to reward De Gea with new deal in 2022

David De Gea is playing his way towards another contract at Manchester United.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been impressive this season while all else has been caving in around him, and some sources around the club admit it would not be a surprise to see him offered fresh terms in the new year.

De Gea has been at United for 10 years and has suffered some difficult moments, yet he is only 31 and his best performances might still lie ahead of him.

He signed his latest contract in 2019 and is tied up until 2023, with an option for an additional year. Yet as we get towards the end of this season United will be tempted to ensure the stability of their squad by looking to extend the agreement.

There is plenty of uncertainty around Old Trafford at the moment and the prospect of a new manager coming in and having to worry about De Gea being snapped up is something they will be keen to avoid.

De Gea became the world’s second most expensive goalkeeper behind Gianluigi Buffon when he signed for United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9 million.

The prospect of him leaving any time soon is unthinkable and the fact United are willing to let Dean Henderson leave underlines the fact he is integral to where they are at.

Arsenal 'particularly interesting option' for Isak as Vlahovic nears Juve switch

Alexander Isak of Sweden Image credit: Imago

Alexander Isak is emerging as the new top target of English clubs who have also been in pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, 21, is preparing for a January decision over his future as Fiorentina look to cash in on an €80 million clause - and his representatives have been sounding out some Premier League sides about a potential move.

It is understood that Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham are among those.

But there is a growing belief that Vlahovic - who has scored 12 goals in 14 games this season - is most likely to join Juventus, who are in need of a regular goalscorer.

Vlahovic is often compared to Erling Haaland and is spoken about as an alternate option to the Norwegian, who is pretty much the most sought after player on the planet.

Clubs like Arsenal and Spurs know they can’t compete for him and that’s why they have been looking more closely at Vlahovic. City are in the running for Haaland yet are still looking for alternatives as there is a good chance they don’t get him.

But if Vlahovic is seen as a Haaland alternative then Isak is now being viewed as the Vlahovic alternative. The Real Sociedad star is joining Haaland and Vlahovic as one of the most wanted men of 2022.

Isak has not been quite as prolific this season yet he has six goals from his last 12 games and has been an important player as Real Sociedad have pushed their way to second in La Liga.

He impressed at Euro 2020 for Sweden too and the fact he has already played club football in Sweden, Germany, Holland and Spain at the age of 22 is viewed as a positive.

Arsenal are a particularly interesting option for Isak, who is keen to move to England but wants to see a clear path to regular first team football.

Zaha keen to remain at Palace as improved contract mooted

Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park Image credit: Getty Images

Crystal Palace are set to reward Wilfried Zaha with fresh terms amid fears he will be back on the shopping list of some major European clubs.

His resurgence in form under Patrick Vieira will convince the Eagles’ hierarchy to improve his current contract, which runs to June 2023.

Zaha, 29, has been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan over the past year but it is expected he would be keen to remain at Palace.

Brewster handed lifeline at Bramall Lane

Rhian Brewster of England looks on during the UEFA Under 21 Qualifier between England and Kosovo at Stadium MK on September 07, 2021 in Milton Keynes, England Image credit: Getty Images

Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is set for another chance to ignite his Sheffield United career in light of news that Paul Heckingbottom is replacing Slavisa Jokanovic in the Bramall Lane hot seat.

He is the club’s record signing after joining the Blades in 2020 for £23.5 million from Anfield on a five-year contract.

Since then he has scored just two goals from 41 appearances - and Jokanovic had been willing to let him leave the club.

Nottingham Forest have been watching the situation closely and were growing hopeful over a loan deal, yet Heckingbottom's arrival means Brewster is going to get a fresh opportunity to find form.

