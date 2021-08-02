Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United's training camp in Scotland due to suffering "prolonged fatigue" from Covid-19.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper tested positive for the virus three weeks ago but had been set to join up with the squad in Scotland today.

However, a club statement released this afternoon announced: "Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a COVID-19 infection three weeks ago.

"He is expected to be training again soon."

Henderson made 26 starts for the Reds last season, but was forced to pull out of England's Euro 2020 squad due to a hip injury.

Speaking to United's media team last week, the keeper said he was looking forward to getting back playing after his spell out.

"Obviously I was devastated at the time, when I had to pull out of the squad, but I had an injury ongoing from the Burnley game last season and I was really struggling," he said.

"I had a really bad left hip and I needed it to be addressed and I took a scan when I was away with England.

"I tried to keep it quiet because obviously I wanted to be involved and not miss any games towards the end of last season, I just wanted to keep the momentum going.

For me, it was something I needed to get sorted so having a break and getting my head right and then coming back in early and getting everything sorted so I’m ready for the season is something I’m looking forward to.

United face Everton in their final pre-season fixture on Saturday, before turning their attention to a Premier League opening day clash with Leeds on August 14.

