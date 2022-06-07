Louis van Gaal believes Ed Woodward leaving Manchester United may help new boss Erik ten Hag be successful at Manchester United.

Van Gaal managed United between 2014 and 2016 before he was sacked. He warned Ten Hag about the United job in March, calling it a "commercial club" and would be "better going to a football club".

Ad

The Netherlands boss thinks having new chief executive Richard Arnold overseeing the leadership team could benefit Ten Hag.

Premier League Opinion: Eriksen's options include stability with Conte or chaos with Ten Hag at Man Utd YESTERDAY AT 17:10

"There is now a new leadership. It was Woodward and now it is Richard Arnold and that can make the difference. So we have to wait and see.

"He (Ten Hag) has a lot of confidence. So who am I to say something about that?"

Netherlands and Ajax right-back Jurrien Timber has been linked with a move to United this summer.

Van Gaal believes the 20-year-old is Premier League quality but must make a move to a bigger team if he is to get into his squad for the Qatar World Cup which gets underway in November.

He added: "I think a player of his quality can play in the Premier League. That is not a problem.

"If he has to make this big step now, that's the question. (If he does not play) then he is not so wise, I think. He has to play."

Van Gaal said in April that he was battling prostate cancer. The 70-year-old later said the "25 radiation treatments" he has had have been successful.

"This is not the moment to speak about my disease," he added.

"But I can assure you that I can manage because this group is a present for me. In my career I have never coached such a group."

Premier League 'He is the Player of the Year' - LVG says De Bruyne is the best, but Ballon d'Or is tricky 03/06/2022 AT 11:18