Eddie Howe acknowledged he has a “huge task” ahead to save Newcastle from relegation this season, but is “absolutely confident” it can be achieved.

Howe was confirmed as Newcastle manager this week and spoke to the media for the first time in the role on Wednesday.

Newcastle are second from bottom in the Premier League with five points from 11 games and still without a victory. Even though the Saudi-led takeover may enable Howe to spend big in January, the former Bournemouth boss is prepared for a difficult season.

“The task ahead is huge," Howe said. "It is a very difficult challenge. I'm under no illusion. We have a very difficult fixture list in December.

"All we can do is look at the horizon, try win the next game and try be better prepared for the next game after that.

"There is no magic wand. It will take a lot of hard work to instil what we want in the players quickly. Their application so far has been hugely impressive. We will need that to be consistent.

"My only focus is on the very short term. I've always had a style of management that while I look short term, I do have an eye on the horizon in the best interests of the football club. Planning needs to take place for transfer windows, putting things in place, improving infrastructure, working with the academy and young players.

“There are long-term views to what we do, but I know with this job currently I'd be foolish to take my eye off what is immediately in front of me."

Newcastle play three out of their next four games at home following the international break but then face a tricky December as they have consecutive matches against Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Asked about the challenge to avoid relegation, Howe said: “I'm absolutely confident we can [stay up] but make no promises on that. All I can do is lead the club to my best of my abilities.

"At Bournemouth the existence of the club was under threat if we failed. That is huge pressure. It's a football club going out of business. That is huge pressure. I really felt that pressure and I lived it every day. What an education that was for a first job.

"I learned so much from that, then there was a transfer embargo for a year so I was working with no funds. We got promoted that year, so it was a dramatic turnaround that taught me to try get the best out of the tools you have and not to seek the transfer market as the only solution to success."

Newcastle have managed just 12 goals in 11 league games this season and Howe says he wants his team to start to “entertain and excite” the fans.

The game is always about how much you commit one way or the other but if you watch my Bournemouth teams always tried to play on the front foot and play brave attacking football. I am not going to come here and do something I haven't done before. I think over time you will see positive changes in our football. I want to play football that entertains and excites and I think that is the type of football Newcastle fans want to see.

Former Bournemouth player Howe has spent almost all of his managerial career with the Cherries aside from a short spell at Burnley, which he ended due to personal reasons.

He says he has taken the Newcastle job for “football” reasons, amid concerns over the human rights background in Saudi Arabia.

"For me this was a football decision," Howe said. "I'm absolutely delighted to be manager of Newcastle. I'll repeat myself, it is about football and that is all I'll concern myself with.

"It is so, so important I commit to the area. The plan is to move the family up sometime after Christmas. I am all in here. They are excited to come."

