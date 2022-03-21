Manchester United are reportedly yet to finalise any future role for Ralf Rangnick, and have Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino on a four-man shortlist to be their next manager.

Sky Sports reports that "no meetings have taken place" with Rangnick to outline his next role at Old Trafford following the end of his interim spell as manager.

Details such as where the German would operate from have yet to be clarified, but new chief executive Richard Arnold is keen to have Rangnick kept on in some capacity until 2024.

None of his expertise beyond coaching have been used since his arrival, at odds with the belief that he would help improve the structure at the club and their long-term planning. He is not likely to be appointed as a sporting director at the club.

Recent reports had suggested that United would use the ownership chaos at Chelsea to lure Thomas Tuchel to the club, but United have denied those rumours.

Under consideration are Pochettino, Ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. PSG head coach Pochettino leads the race due to his Premier League experience, and Ajax's Ten Hag could also be a straightforward appointment.

Pochettino has struggled at PSG which may make it easier for the club to secure his arrival, but Marc Overmars' departure from Ajax could leave them vulnerable should United come calling - though Ten Hag has no big club experience.

Luis Enrique has a World Cup to prepare for with Spain, which would make it harder to prise him away from his current job, while Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui imploded at Real Madrid.

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and having played a game more.

Their next fixture is at home against Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2.

