Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle for Erik ten Hag to become their next manager.

Ten Hag has been seen as one of the leading contenders to take over in the summer from Ralf Rangnick, who has been in charge on an interim basis after Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer was sacked in November.

The Athletic reports that a verbal agreement has now been reached and he will join from Ajax on a contract for up to four years.

However, Ajax still need to reach a deal with United.

Ten Hag has been Ajax head coach since 2017 and could bow out with a league and cup double.

Ajax are currently top of the Eredivisie, four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven with five games left to play.

Ajax and PSV also meet in the Dutch Cup final on April 17 and it is reported that there will not be a written agreement or announcement about Ten Hag’s exit until after the match.

Ten Hag’s coaching staff will also be finalised in due course.

Ten Hag has won the Dutch title in 2019 and 2021 with Ajax and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019, losing to Tottenham in dramatic fashion.

Ten Hag looks unlikely to experience the Champions League in his first season with United as they are currently six points behind fourth-placed Spurs with seven games of the season remaining.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino was also among the contenders to take over at Old Trafford but is now out of the running.

