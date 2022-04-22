Ralf Rangnick has backed Erik Ten Hag to improve Manchester United on the pitch.

Ad

Ten Hag won the Eredivisie title in 2019 and 2021 with Ajax and also guided them to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, where they crashed out to Tottenham.

Transfers Man Utd set for squad mutiny after Pogba offered record contract - Paper Round 12/04/2022 AT 23:05

Rangnick believes the Dutchman will be given the opportunity to shine at United.

"We don't know each other in person, we haven't met as yet in person," Rangnick told reporters ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

"From what I've seen him do at Bayern Munich when he was the Under-23 coach and Ajax now, I like his football and I'm pretty positive that with a full pre-season, with having the chance to build and mould his own staff, also a new team, which is obvious, we will have a new team.

"With a full pre-season, I am pretty sure we will see a different team and improvement on the pitch.

"I knew that Erik was one of the candidates the board spoke to and obviously I told them, at least from what I had seen and knew from people who had worked with Erik, that I think he would be a good choice and I still believe he will be a very good choice."

"All of the other things we haven't had time to speak about."

Paul Pogba is unlikely to play for United again this season following a heel injury he picked up during United's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday.

“It is very unlikely that he will play until the end of the season again,” Rangnick said.

“The doctor told me that it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and since last game is at end of May, I don’t think it’s very likely he will play again.”

Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant all have contracts expiring in the summer.

Rangnick believes Ten Hag will have his own idea of which players he will want to keep at United.

"It's obvious there are quite a few players whose contracts are expiring," Rangnick explained.

"There might be a few others who, although they still have contracts, are on loan might still want to be on loan or leave the club.

"It will be a significant change and rebuild necessary, that's clear. But how many players and which positions, I haven't spoken to Erik in person as yet but if he asks me for my opinion in person I'm ready and willing to speak to him about my experience.

"He will have his own ideas. It's not three or four players, it's obvious, bearing in mind how many contracts are expiring."

United are three points behind fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table. Rangnick says he enjoys watching the Gunners play and likes how they "got rid of some players" who didn’t fit their style of play.

"They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season," the German said.

"They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.

"Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.

"I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow."

Transfers Pogba meets Leonardo for PSG talks, Wolves eye Neves replacement – Paper Round 11/04/2022 AT 22:09