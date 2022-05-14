Cristiano Ronaldo has backed new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to deliver success to the club, but says the Dutchman will 'need time'.

Manchester United have struggled this season under first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The club cannot finish in the top four and failed to make it to the semi-finals of any competition they participated in this season.

Ajax's Ten Hag is the sixth manager to take the helm since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, and after producing a special brand of style and admirable success with the Dutch club, his appointment has generated excitement around Old Trafford.

And Ronaldo is among those who believe Ten Hag could restore the club's reputation.

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach," Ronaldo told the club website on Friday. "But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants."

Ronaldo's 24 goals in all competitions this season have been the one of the few bright spots for the club.

The Portuguese is facing a first season without Champions League football in almost 20 years, but insisted the club were excited for the road ahead under new management.

"I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best," he added.

"We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. Let's believe that next year we are going to win trophies."

Ten Hag has signed a three-year deal with sixth-placed United.

