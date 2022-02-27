Everton manager Frank Lampard hit out at the decision not to award his side a late penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

City came away with the win despite it appearing clear that Spanish midfielder Rodri had handled in the penalty box.

The incident to VAR for a review, but the video assistant did not reverse referee Paul Tierney’s initial decision.

Speaking to the BBC, Lampard said: "There is not a person who watches that... that can't see that's a penalty.

"Something has to be done about that."

Lampard’s side are a point above the relegation zone, and he continued his complaints to Sky Sports.

"VAR have two minutes to look at it and to think they have not given that as a penalty when it strikes him on the arm, in an unnatural position. I have a three-year-old daughter at home who could tell you that was a penalty,” he said.

“We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right. It is so incompetent to get it wrong.

"It was the clearest penalty you could give - arm is out - great, below the sleeve - great, I was waiting for the penalty.

"I'll wait for the statement or apology they do when things are wrong but it will mean nothing."

