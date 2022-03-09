Everton could face a points deduction if they are found to have broken the Premier League's new profit and sustainability rules, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail , the Toffees recorded combined losses of over £260m between 2017 and 2020 which would breach Premier League guidelines that state a club is only allowed to lose a maximum of £105m over three years. It is anticipated that the 2020/21 accounts will show the club have lost in excess of £100m.

The club were reportedly due to publish their accounts for the 2020-21 season in December, but publication has been delayed as they seek clarification from the Premier League over how much of their losses can be offset due to the impact of Covid.

Everton's perilous financial situation has been made worse by the fact major sponsor Alisher Usmanov - who is Russian - was forced to sever ties with the club due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His sanctioning could cost Everton a total of £300m over the next 20 years.

The Premier League have set a deadline of later this month for all clubs to submit up-to-date accounts as well as forecasts for the rest of the season.

Any club in breach of their rules would be charged at the end of the season. That can mean either a fine or points deduction.

Premier League spending rules have been tweaked as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the three-year span extended to four.

The two seasons impacted by Covid when crowds were unable to attend matches will be put together to make an average, but Everton still risk breaking the rules and may have to negotiate with the Premier League for a solution.

Everton spent £450m on players over the last six years, but their spending has decreased in the last year. Everton brought in four players on free transfers last summer and signed Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen for £1.7m.

In the January transfer window, Everton spend £34m on five players, including £21m on Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv and £13m on Nathan Patterson from Rangers.

