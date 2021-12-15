Everton striker Richarlison has defended Rafa Benitez over his decision to substitute the Brazilian during Sunday’s loss to Crystal Palace , which led to the manager being booed by fans.

Richarlison says Benitez "did the right thing” by taking him off in the 58th minute after the forward suffered a calf tear during the game.

The substitution was met by boos from the travelling Everton supporters and Benitez said after the game that Richarlison "was not helping” the situation by gesticulating when trudging off the pitch, instead of making it clear he was injured.

Everton lost 3-1 for their seventh loss in nine league games and Benitez’s relationship with the fan base has grown increasingly strained during that stretch.

But Richarlison said the Everton manager was only trying to protect him from making the injury worse and that his gesturing was only due to frustration at not being able to play on. The club said on Tuesday that the calf injury could keep the Brazilian out for several weeks.

“It was frustrating I couldn’t stay on the pitch against Crystal Palace but Rafa did the right thing for me and for the team,” Richarlison told Everton’s website . “I wasn’t able to play at my maximum capacity because of the issue with my calf and if I stayed on I would have done more damage and, probably, faced a longer period out of the team.

I understand the manager was trying to protect me.

Benitez is in his first season as Everton manager after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti. He is the fifth permanent manager to be appointed by owner Farhad Moshiri in the last six years, while the club’s heavy spending of about £500 million on players during that time has failed to yield results.

Everton are currently 14th in the Premier League table after finishing 10th last year under Ancelotti, who then left to take over Real Madrid.

Benitez said during his press conference on Wednesday that he was given support by Moshiri earlier in the day and urged fans to stay patient.

"What was the feeling of the last few years for any Everton fan? Success or frustration?” Benitez said ahead of Thursday's Premier League game against Chelsea. "Everton fans know the problems we have are not something that can be fixed in just five months."

Benitez also lamented the number of injuries that have hampered his squad this season, including striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin being out since August with a thigh injury. But he hinted that he expects the club to continue their spending spree in the January transfer window in an attempt to turn things around.

"We will go to January and try to improve the squad and hopefully we can do well and I am sure that we will be much better in the second part of the league and the fans will be happy at the end,” Benitez said.

