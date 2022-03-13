Wolves claimed a 1-0 win at Everton to increase the pressure on Toffees boss Frank Lampard, while Leeds scored deep in injury time to beat Norwich.

Watford boosted their hopes of staying up with a 2-1 win at Southampton, while West Ham advanced their Champions League qualification hopes with a home win over Aston Villa.

Conor Coady climbed high to head home Ruben Neves’ cross from the right to give Wolves the win at Goodison Park.

Only goal difference has Everton out of the drop zone.

Leeds boosted their hopes of avoiding the drop with a dramatic 2-1 win over basement side Norwich.

Rodrigo seized on a loose ball at the edge of the box to fire Leeds in front on 14 minutes.

There was controversy as Norwich were awarded a penalty for a challenge by Luke Ayling on Milot Rashica on 75 minutes. Ayling did not appear to get any of the ball, but referee Stuart Attwell changed his initial decision after taking a look at the touchline monitor.

Norwich thought they had snatched a point when Kenny McLean scored in injury time, but Joe Gelhardt climbed off the bench with an even later goal to boost Leeds’ hopes of staying up.

Gelhardt’s close-range finish sent Elland Road wild, but it owed much to Raphina who raced clear, rounded Norwich ‘keeper Tim Krul before coolly cutting the ball back for his team-mate to slot home.

The Whites are now four points clear of the drop zone.

West Ham were 2-1 winners over Aston Villa, and are within two points of Manchester United.

Andriy Yarmolenko put the Hammers in front on 70 with a neat turn and finish, and the Ukrainian broke down in tears when celebrating his goal. It was his first appearance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pablo Fornals grabbed a second on 82 minutes, with Jacob Ramsey’s late goal for Villa counting for little.

Juan Hernandez scored twice as Watford won 2-1 on the road at Southampton to boost their hopes of staying up.

The Hornets remain in the relegation zone but are now level on points with Everton.

