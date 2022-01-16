Everton have sacked Rafa Benitez in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to relegation-haunted Norwich City.

The Spaniard leaves Goodison Park with the Toffees just two places above the Premier League drop zone, having won just one of their last 13 league games.

His appointment in June raised eyebrows given his ties to neighbours Liverpool, who he guided to the Champions League title in 2005.

Everton started the season in terrific form and looked outside contenders for a Champions League berth, but an astonishing slump in form now leaves them facing a relegation battle.

The club said they would announce a permanent successor soon.

A host of names are already being linked with the job, including Frank Lampard, Derby boss Wayne Rooney and ex-coach Roberto Martinez.

Everton are next in action against Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.

