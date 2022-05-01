Everton's Premier League survival hopes were given a huge boost as Richarlison struck the only goal of the game to beat a lacklustre Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Brazilian took full advantage of an uncharacteristic mistake from Cesar Azpilicueta to give the Toffees the lead immediately after the restart, as Frank Lampard's side held on to move to within two points of safety.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action in the first half but an abundance of endeavour and passion, particularly from the Everton players, as five yellow cards were shown before half-time.

Although they failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, Chelsea went closest to breaking the deadlock, Mason Mount's dipping effort from distance clipping the roof of the net.

The first goal was always going to be crucial, and it arrived just a minute after the restart when Richarlison picked the pocket of Azpilicueta, and the Brazilian kept his composure to slot it past Edouard Mendy and send the Everton supporters into raptures.

It could have got even better for the Toffees moments later when Vitalii Mykolenko was played through by Abdoulaye Doucoure but the full-back failed to hit the target as a huge chance went begging.

At the opposite end, Jordan Pickford pulled off two incredible saves to keep Everton's clean sheet intact, somehow denying Azpilicueta after Mount's half-volley struck the post and blocking Antonio Rudiger's point-blank shot from the resulting set-piece.

A fearless Everton continued to throw bodies forward in search of a killer second, as Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon went close. But the hosts crawled back into their shell as an agonising seven minutes were added on, and Pickford was required once more to save from Mateo Kovacic.

The relief was palpable as the final whistle sounded as Lampard's men earned a priceless victory. Everton remain in the bottom three but are now just a point behind Burnley and Leeds, in 16th and 17th respectively, with a game in hand over their rivals.

Chelsea stay third, just three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal ahead of their trip to West Ham later on Sunday, as the race for the top-four heats up.

