Frank Lampard’s Everton overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 and keep their place in the Premier League in dramatic fashion at Goodison Park to spark joyous scenes amongst the supporters.

Going into the game, Everton knew that a win in this fixture would secure their Premier League status regardless of results elsewhere.

The Toffees had a big chance to go ahead after a quarter of an hour, but Richarlison’s free-kick from just outside the area smacked against the crossbar before going behind.

However, it was Palace who struck first and dented the mood around Goodison Park, as Jean-Philippe Mateta headed in Ebere Eze’s free-kick from the left to give the Eagles the lead.

The Everton fans then saw the unthinkable, as Crystal Palace doubled their advantage ten minutes before half-time.

Jordan Ayew scrambled the ball in from a couple of yards out after Everton failed to clear the ball on a number of occasions.

At the start of the second half, the momentum shifted in favour of the home side, and they got a crucial goal back ten minutes after the restart, as Michael Keane finished well into the bottom corner from inside the box.

The Toffees then equalised with fifteen minutes to play, as Richarlison found the bottom corner from inside the box to give the fans some hope that the unthinkable would happen.

That it did, as with five minutes to play, Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed in Demarai Gray’s free-kick at the back post to spark wild scenes of celebration and a pitch invasion.

That caused seven minutes to be added at the end of the second half, but Everton held on to secure a famous victory in their last home game of the campaign and complete the great escape.

