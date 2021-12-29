Thomas Tuchel says 'everything was against' Chelsea after his side drew 1-1 with Brighton after conceding a stoppage-time goal.

And Tuchel was furious in his post-match press conference as he lambasted referee Mike Dran for not giving a penalty when Christian Pulisic was brought down.

"We have a horrible decision from the referee for 2-0," Tuchel said. "It wasn't even checked. Everything against us. We have two injuries again.

"Brighton had nothing to lose and played with confidence. We had huge chances, Normally I would never say it but we have 100 per cent a penalty against Pulisic, the 50/50 for Mason Mount to make it 2-0. Why does he need to blow before the ball goes in? How is he so sure? The penalty is a joke, honestly a joke."

And to make matters worse, Chelsea also suffered the loss of Reece James in the first half to injury.

And while Tuchel was in no mood to talk about the upcoming crunch match with Liverpool, he despaired at the number of injuries incurred by Chelsea in recent weeks, along with disruptions caused by Covid.

"No. No need to look ahead," he added. "We can try to find players who are ready to play. We have no more wing-backs, everybody injured. Players coming back from Covid and playing, playing, playing."

Chelsesa now lie eight points behind Manchester City having played the same number of games.

But Tuchel refused to say that the integrity of the title race had been ruined by the disrupted Christmas schedule and the issues that had come with it.

"This is where we are and we need to adapt to the demands in this situation," he said. "I know what it is, I competed heavily for the win against Brighton but I simply don't know what I can expect from my players now. We have never done something like this.

"We simple have to see what we get."

