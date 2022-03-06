Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side as they beat Manchester United 4-1 on Sunday night.

Ad

Guardiola explained how Rangnick’s approach opened up space for his side to exploit, but he was also pleased with his side’s commitment to work all the way to the full-time whistle.

Premier League Neville calls Man Utd 'a disgrace' as Keane labels derby performance 'unforgivable' 7 HOURS AGO

"It was excellent from the first minute. We played really well and had to be patient in the first step,” he said to the BBC.

"Ralf [Rangnick] tried to change the mentality for Man Utd to be more aggressive but we made space, especially in the second half, to play behind [Scott] McTominay and Fred.

"Football is emotions. It's tactics, definitely, but it's also emotions. Without the ball, we are a team with desire and passion to regain the ball from the first minute to the 90th.

"We also want the ball as much as possible and, especially in the second half, we used it very well."

Rangnick ‘cannot blame anyone for not trying’ after United suffer derby loss to City

Guardiola also picked out playmaker Jack Grealish for praise, saying: "He was excellent. [At one] moment he will understand in the final third, 'this ball is for me'. He is very generous.

"When you see Phil [Foden] and Riyad [Mahrez] in that moment, it is their ball. This is the next step for Jack, but in terms of decision-making, and using players in space, he was exceptional."

Premier League Man City move six points clear with easy win over derby rivals United 10 HOURS AGO