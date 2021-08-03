Fabinho has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.

The Brazilian midfielder signed the deal at the Reds' pre-season training camp in Evian, France.

The length of the 27-year-old's contract has not been disclosed.

Fabinho, who joined Jurgen Klopp's side in 2018 from Monaco, said: "I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club.

"Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool.

"Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."

Fabinho has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup while at the Reds.

He has made 122 appearances during his three seasons on Merseyside.

Liverpool were dealt a blow last month when midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum left the club to join PSG on a free transfer.

