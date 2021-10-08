By the time the January transfer window opens, Newcastle United’s newfound wealth will surely be burning a hole in their pocket.

Now backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), the St James’ Park club will surely enter the market to bolster their squad as soon as they possibly can.

Who will be the Magpies’ Robinho signing this January? Which transfer will they make to send a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League. Here are five players Newcastle United could potentially target.

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

This would be the most Robinho-esque Newcastle United could make this January. Just like Robinho, Philippe Coutinho is a Brazilian flair player. And just like Robinho, Coutinho might not be a guaranteed success with the 29-year-old struggling to find the form that once made him one of the most exciting players in Europe.

Barcelona would be keen to sell to the Magpies such is their financial predicament and so Coutinho may be available at a knock-down price. The Premier League is also where the Brazilian has previously played his best football. Nonetheless, Coutinho is low on confidence and might not be the right player to build a team around.

Franck Kessie (AC Milan)

AC Milan have been resurgent over the last two seasons and Franck Kessie has been central to this rise. However, the midfielder’s future is currently the subject of much speculation with Kessie reportedly playing hardball with the Rossoneri in contract negotiations.

Kessie would significantly upgrade Newcastle United’s midfield. His addition would be more than a statement signing. The Ivorian would be the sort of player the Magpies could build a Champions League-level team around. Kessi would future-proof Newcastle and help them achieve any lofty ambitions.

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

If Newcastle United want to make a real statement of intent in January, they could do a lot worse than making a move for Lautaro Martinez. Considered one of the best strikers in Serie A, the Argentine’s future at Inter is up in the air with Martinez yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with the San Siro club.

Martinez has previously been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City and so he might want to hold out for a club already in the Champions League, but Newcastle could build their attack around the Inter striker. He would be the centre piece of their team for years to come.

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)

There’s a chance Juventus have already given Newcastle United’s new owners a call about the availability of Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh international has struggled to find a role in Turin and has recently been linked with a return to the Premier League. St James’ Park would be a potential destination.

Ramsey would give Newcastle attacking thrust through the centre of the pitch. He is already proven in the English top flight, but would return from Italy with a point to prove. What’s more, the 30-year-old still has plenty more to offer despite persistent injury troubles in recent times.

Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

With Donny van de Beek still a peripheral figure at Manchester United following his move from Ajax two summers ago, Newcastle United could possibly offer the Dutch midfielder a route out of Old Trafford. At 24, there’s still plenty of time for van de Beek to fulfil the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Van de Beek would need assurances over the type of manager he’d be working with at St James’ Park with the Dutchman most effective in a possession-hungry team, but he might have better luck at Newcastle United than he has had at Manchester United so far.

