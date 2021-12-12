David de Gea says he fears for Manchester United team-mate Victor Lindelof who had to leave the pitch with breathing difficulties during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich

The Sweden international crouched down unchallenged feeling his chest at Carrow Road. He received medical treatment on the pitch before leaving the match with 16 minutes left on the clock.

De Gea, who put in a man of the match display against Norwich with a string of fine saves, hopes the 27-year-old will be “completely fine” and is concerned about the growing trend of players suffering medical problems.

"As soon as it was like difficult breathing and feeling strange, the game doesn't matter," he said after the match.

"First of all is life. Football doesn't matter.

"We saw some players who are feeling a bit, I don't know what was going on, but Victor was feeling his breathing.

"We saw already [Christian] Eriksen, [Sergio] Aguero ... so it is sometimes a bit difficult to see your player acting like this. I hope he is completely fine."

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick said Lindelof "seems OK" and has had tests. The German hopes Lindelof will be fit to face Brentford on Tuesday.

"Victor can't even remember himself how it happened,” he said.

“I think he had a collision with another player and had problems to breathe. For more than 10 minutes his heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little shocked by this, so we had to replace him.

"The doctor has checked him after the match and it seems everything is OK now, but we still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully he will fit for the Brentford game."

