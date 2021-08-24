Andy Robertson has signed a five-year contract extension with Liverpool.

The Scotland captain, who has made 177 appearances for the Merseyside club since moving from Hull for £8m in 2017, has spoken of his delight at extending his stay.

“Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club,” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family.

We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.

Robertson has won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup with Liverpool.

The 27-year-old says his ambition is to keep winning silverware.

He added: “Since the very start of my career I’ve always been one to look forward: that’s in the past, that’s something that I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I’ve hung up my boots and retired and I can tell them all the stories that we’ve already made.

“But I’m certainly one, and I know a lot of people in this training ground just now are people to look forward and people [who want] to create more history, more stories. Hopefully people get bored of me when I’ve retired and I can sit down for hours and hours and tell them about all the stories.

“They’re certainly building up but I want to make more and obviously hopefully starting with this season. We want to achieve more, we want to bring hopefully more trophies, more happiness to this club.

“The only way of doing that is by working hard and having the same application that we have done since day one.”

