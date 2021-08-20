Arsenal have confirmed that they have completed the permanent signing of Norwegian attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old spend the second half of last season with the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid, his fourth since joining the Spanish giants as a 16-year-old.

However he was yet again unable to command a regular first-team place in the Real squad and has now re-joined Arsenal, this time on a permanent basis.

The fee is believed to be around £30 million and Odegaard has reportedly signed a five-year contract.

The club have confirmed that Odegaard will wear the No 8 shirt but won't be able to play against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Norwegian international is the fourth signing made by Arsenal this season along with Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

There could be more arrivals in North London with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale of interest with hope that a deal can be struck with Sheffield United.

