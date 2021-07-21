Premier League side Brentford have signed Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic for £13.5 million.

The 23-year-old Norwegian defender had been in talks with the Scottish Premier League side ahead of the player taking a medical.

There was interest from Newcastle, Norwich City and Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen, but Ajer has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Brentford.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank confirmed on the club's official website: 'We wanted to get another central defender in, and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball.

“Kris is very composed and can find the right passes between the lines. His level when bringing the ball forward is very high. As a defender he has the physicality that you need, and he won his duels when he played in the Scottish league. He can help us in both boxes, with his strength in the air.

“He is a player at a good age, and we think he will come straight in and be ready to perform in the Premier League. But he also fits the way we want to recruit players and work with them. He can develop as a player and both Brentford FC and Kris can move to a higher level in the coming years.”

Ajer has made 170 appearances for Celtic, who are attempting to rebuild after their failure to win the Scottish Premier League last season.

