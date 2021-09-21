Chelsea's midfield is maybe the best in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku gives them more strength and belief they can score those goals they were missing last season. All they need now is Lukaku to score more goals in the bigger games and that will make a big difference.

They are going to have an unstable period because that's part and parcel of football, but they are looking the most likely team to win the Premier League.

Manchester United have an able defence and front line. Cristiano Ronaldo adds a lot. He will score in big games which is the difference right now between him and Lukaku.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood are reliable but their biggest problem is their midfield.

Chelsea at the start of the season were my tip to win the league and I'm still sticking with them. I don't think it will be comfortable for them. No one really took part when Liverpool won the league and I think a lot of teams gave up on that one. I don't think we can really count the default league that was last season.

This season teams are definitely more competitive by what we've seen. Liverpool will be in there, they've got continuity. They did not make a lot of signings but they all know each other well.

Mohamed Salah is still scoring a lot goals, Sadio Mane has not had the best start but he scored at the weekend. In the middle they're strong but are weaker defensively on their right-hand side. But of course they will compete, score goals and keep the ball in midfield because they have got decent midfield players.

