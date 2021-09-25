Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a litany of complaints after his Manchester United side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa.

Kortney Hause scored an 89th-minute winner, and the Norwegian disputed that goal, as well as a number of key events in the game.

Speaking to the BBC, he claimed that Hause’s effort was not only offside but also a foul, saying: "You can take it when it's a good goal conceded against you, but that's offside. He's touched David [De Gea] as he heads the ball. How that's a goal and Leicester have not got their goals, I just can't see the consistency and that's clearly offside."

Premier League Solskjaer tips Ronaldo to play on into his 40s 5 HOURS AGO

Bruno Fernandes also missed a penalty, and there was a delay in the game as Villa players surrounded the midfielder as they disputed the spotkick. Solskjaer took issue with their actions.

"I wasn't going to mention it but it's not right that they do that. I guess that should be a yellow card for someone but they have achieved what they wanted,” he said.

"First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that, that's not to my liking. Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one."

United host Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday and hope to avoid what would be a fourth defeat in five consecutive matches.

"Big game. Champions League,” he said. “We need to pick up points which is a position these boys have been in before. I know they will fight for each other and fight for the shirt and we will be ready for that one.

"When you lose games it's a concern of course it is."

Solskjaer also said that Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire ‘don’t look ok’ for the midweek match after they both suffered injuries.

Premier League Late Hause goal sees Villa stun Manchester United as Bruno misses penalty 5 HOURS AGO