Crystal Palace are set to appoint former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira as their new manager, according to reports.

Palace had been linked with Frank Lampard and Eddie Howe as potential appointees, but they have now moved onto the 45-year-old Frenchman.

They have been looking for a replacement for Roy Hodgson who left the club at the end of the Premier League season.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Palace have elected to appoint Vieira, with the manager previously in charge of Ligue 1 side Nice.

They have made a work permit application as EU citizens are no longer automatically entitled to work in the United Kingdom.

The report says that while a deal has been agreed in principle it is yet to be officially confirmed.

