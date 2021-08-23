Granit Xhaka’s agent has denied that the player ever wanted to leave Arsenal, despite almost joining Roma.

The 28-year-old Swiss international had been expected to join Jose Mourinho at Roma, but the Serie A side and Arsenal were unable to agree a fee. That led to the Swiss international agreeing a contract extension until 2024, with the option of another year.

However, stories this week have suggested that the player ‘regrets’ the move not going through, but his agent has denied the player feels that way, and the person making such claims is not authorised to do so.

"These quotes are completely false," Xhaka's agent Jose Noguera said, report football.london

"The person has no connection to the management of Granit Xhaka and is not the agent of Granit.

"It is true that we were speaking with Roma this summer, but Granit has repeatedly said that he is happy at Arsenal and the truth is that he always wanted to stay at the club.”

Xhaka has featured for Arsenal from the start of the season and looks like a first-team player for the foreseeable future.

"He has played for Arsenal since 2016, won two FA Cup trophies, reached a European final and played over 200 games for the club," said Noguera.

"Those within football have always spoken about Granit's leadership qualities and his professionalism.

"He wants to achieve more success with Arsenal and is fully focused on achieving those goals."

