Tottenham’s new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that Harry Kane will be available for selection for their match with Manchester City this Sunday.

City are keen to land the striker before the end of the current transfer window but the two sides are believed to be far apart on a valuation for the player.

Spurs and City play one another in their first game of the season. It was already expected that any transfer for Kane would likely not be completed in time to facilitate him appearing against Spurs so as to avoid further controversy.

However, Kane could now be picked by Nuno as his current club publicly refuse to negotiate with City over any transfer.

The 28-year-old striker had failed to report for pre-season training as expected for the London club last week, and extended his break via a trip to Florida after his initial stay in the Bahamas. He is now in quarantine at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.

Kane has claimed that his return on Saturday was already agreed, contrary to media reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports , Nuno said Kane was no exception and was in contention to be picked.

"All the players in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us,” he said.

