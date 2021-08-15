Harry Kane is set to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for one more season, according to reports.

The striker has made his desire to leave Spurs this summer clear with Manchester City believed to have had a £100 million bid rejected for Kane earlier in the summer.

However a report from The Sunday Times suggests that it is now "increasingly likely" that Kane will stay at Spurs as chairman Daniel Levy stands firm over the transfer fee.

Premier League ‘Everything is ok’ - Nuno confirms Kane back training as Pep remains coy on striker bid YESTERDAY AT 14:36

Manchester City have been the only club linked with his signature, partly due to Levy's valuation of the player, believed to be about £160 million.

The pair open their Premier League seasons against one another at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

The report from The Sunday Times claims that Levy is steadfast that he will not sell the England captain this summer, with Spurs' view suggested to be, with just 17 days remaining in the summer transfer window, Manchester City have "left it too late" to negotiate a deal.

'We are very interested in him' - Guardiola confirms City want Kane

Kane finished the 2020-21 Premier League season as both the league's leading scorer and leading creator, with 23 goals and 14 assists then led England to the final of Euro 2020, but has expressed a belief that he may be in need of a new challenge having failed to win a single trophy during his time at Spurs.

Tottenham appointed Nuno Espirito Santo to succeed interim coach Ryan Mason as manager after Jose Mourinho's sacking towards the end of last season and they have the tough task of beginning their campaign against the defending champions, with Kane thought to be unlikely to figure after his belated return to preseason preparation.

That could mean that Heung-min Son is deployed centrally, with a decision on whether Kane is in contention to play is understood to have been made on Saturday.

"He is here with us, a Tottenham player," said Nuno on Friday ahead of his side's opening fixture.

"He joined the group, he trained, we had a talk. Of course it is a private conversation but everything is ok. He is preparing himself."

Premier League Forget Grealish, Lukaku and Kane, it’s all about Geese for Guardiola (!?) – The Warm-Up 13/08/2021 AT 07:42