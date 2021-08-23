Michail Antonio broke West Ham's scoring record when he bagged twice against Leicester in a 4-1 win , and said he was 'trying to make history'.

The 31-year-old former Nottingham Forest player has played across the pitch during his time with the Hammers, has nailed down a position as a forward under David Moyes and has scored 10 goals in both of the last full seasons.

The two goals against Leicester mean he now has three goals in two appearances so far this season, and he also provided an assist for Said Benrahma’s earlier goal.

Speaking after the game, Antonio said to Sky Sports: "So relieved - first half I think I was over-doing it. I kind of let it affect me in the first half but second half I did the job.

You have to try and be professional but I was trying to make history so it's always in the back of your mind.

"I've not been celebrating lately because of VAR, so I thought I had to make it special.

"The celebration was Save The Last Dance... the lift from the end. That would have been proper embarrassing if it was ruled out by VAR. You always see me smiling so you'd probably see me laughing as well.

"The fans are still here singing 20 minutes later, the atmosphere is amazing, there's nothing better than scoring and hearing the roar of the fans.

"We've got the squad, and consistency and all we can do is keep getting the points. We've never been top of the table in my seven years here so I'll enjoy that."

