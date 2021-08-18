Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock says he has considered quitting social media due to the daily racist abuse he receives, but does not want to lose the connection with decent fans.

Willock joined Newcastle on a permanent move from Arsenal last week, and speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle on Wednesday he opened up about the abuse he receives.

"Every day I get messages," he said. "Messages saying about my colour or different things that are disgusting, really.

There's not much you can do - you just have to try and ignore it. I don't think Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have put up enough of a fight for us to do anything else.

"I feel like the only thing you can do in this day and age is just ignore it and try to put it at the back of your head.

"It comes up on your phone and they have a way of direct messaging you on to your phone these disgusting things and it sort of hurts. It hurts a lot - even speaking about it."

"If you come off social media, you lose that connection with all the wonderful fans that are supporting me every day, want to see my everyday life and see what I do and have that connection with me over the platform that they wouldn't have in real life."

Willock’s comments come after Millwall manager Gary Rowett called for a change in policy from the Premier League towards taking a knee.

The Millwall team opted against taking a knee after criticism from their own supporters last season, and fans of the south-London club booed visitors Fulham for the gesture again this week in the club’s first home game of the season.

However, Rowett claimed that the issue is with the authorities.

"What we need at the moment is, we need the authorities to help clubs out and find a better way to unify people,” he said.

"I don't want to comment on individual people's decisions to do that, but we need to find a way to unify people and at the moment 20 seconds, 30 seconds in a game is causing such a rift and divide in football.

"Football is a great spectacle, we're all privileged to be part of it. It has the power to help communities and help do some really good work behind the scenes. It's not just our football club, it's a lot of clubs doing that, but we need help to find a more positive way of making some form of action."

Speaking in response to Rowett’s comments, Jobi McAnuff - most recently a player and coach at Leyton Orient - said that he was disappointed to see the Millwall manager refuse to condemn the fans’ behaviour.

"I don't think we can be any clearer in terms of the messaging behind taking a knee and what it represents. It's the fight against racism and discrimination. It's that simple," McAnuff told Sky Sports.

"When somebody decides to make a racist tweet or shout racist abuse at somebody, that's a decision.

These fans at this football club are making a decision to boo the players taking a knee. For me, there's no other explanation anymore other than they're opposing equality and that's as simple as it is.

"Yes, you're the manager of a football club and might say you can't control what a fan does when they come in. But what you can do as the figurehead is condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"That is what I would have liked to have seen. That is why I'm disappointed."

