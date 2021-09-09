Mikel Arteta says he has had to deal with "unheard of" changes after the north London club brought in ten new players this transfer window.

Arsenal spent over £150m on players this summer with 21 players departing the club that currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after three matches.

The under-pressure Spaniard says despite the turnover the Gunners have to start winning matches.

"It is a completely different squad with those numbers," he told reporters ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Norwich City on Saturday.

"It is unheard of. Now we have to make it work. We have to build it together, build relationships, chemistry, understanding. We have to adapt and do that really quickly.

"The amount of changes in two years is almost 30 players. Edu explained it like I've tried to explain it. We are all participating, trying to build this project, obviously led by the owners.

"It is a project we believe in and have to assemble, because we believe it is the best option for the future of the club.

We all take responsibility. We are all involved in the decision. Now we have to make it work.

Arteta says his players need to be prepared to 'reset' with Arsenal yet to score a goal in the league this season.

He said: "The complexity in football is that you want to build a medium-to-long-term project, with immediate results. We have to embrace that. There is no other way in football.

"You have to earn the right to win. In the last few games, we have done basic things that haven't allowed us to compete.

"We are getting judged on every result we have. We don't want to use any excuse, but looking back on the past few weeks, with a bit of perspective, it's been a lot (to deal with).

"So it needs a bit of perspective, but we are willing and determined to change it as soon as possible. We have to reset now.

"We have to get everybody back on track and start to win football games."

