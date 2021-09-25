Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with a point after praising Brentford for creating chances in their 3-3 draw on Saturday evening.

The point sent Klopp’s side top of the league, but they were 3-2 up with around 10 minutes to go before conceding a late equaliser.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "[I'm] not sure enjoy is the right word. It was a wild ride. They deserved their three goals for the way they played.

"We obviously couldn't deal with the long balls today but we should have scored more goals.

"They deserved it. I don't think you can control them much better, we created a lot of clear-cut chances but couldn't deal with them defensively.

"These things happen. We should have scored more. If we win 3-2 or 4-3 we still have these struggles defensively. Toney and Mbuemo did really well. Brentford deserved a point.

"I have no problem with accepting when you play this kind of football. That's football. You have to create things to deserve to win. They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight. I respect that a lot.

"In the end there were situations we should do better - and then it could be a completely different game. Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played."

