Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta claimed that it has been the "best 10 or 14 days in my professional career" after seeing his side beat Norwich 1-0 on Saturday.

The win at the Emirates was the first win and points of the Premier League season for Arsenal after three consecutive league defeats.

Pressure had mounted on both Arteta and technical director Edu but they broke their run of miserable form when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed the winner.

Premier League Aubameyang strikes as Arsenal defeat Norwich for first league win 6 HOURS AGO

"We are really happy. We knew it was a really tricky game and we got what we wanted, which was to win the match and to get points on the table,” Arteta told the BBC.

“We had to suffer but I knew to win the game it would be like this.

"After three defeats things get complicated. I must say it has been the best 10 or 14 days in my professional career. Not the easiest, but the best. You learn a lot in difficult moments, who you are with.

"In difficult moments when you see the people and the level of organisation and the fans we have. They were ready to suffer today but they just give, give, give to the team. Today and the last week everything gilded together.

"We have to improve a lot of things but today we made seven changes and already it looked different."

Aubameyang told BBC Sport: "I'm just really happy. The first three points of the season. It was tough weeks so we had to make sure we won this game in front of our fans. The most important thing today was to play with pride and that's what we did.

"It was really hard. When you lose games as players we are the first to be touched inside. We had 10 days to prepare ourselves and to change things and this is what we did. Today we made sure we won this game and took three points.

"Overall we played well. We had a lot of chances. We have to be a bit more clinical in front of goal but everyone gave everything on the pitch."

Football Miedema hits the century mark for Arsenal as Gunners reach Champions League YESTERDAY AT 07:05