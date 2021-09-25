Pep Guardiola said Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea was their best performance of ‘this season’.

City’s manager had lost three times to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, including their last meeting in the Champions League final. Saturday afternoon saw Guardiola finally grab a victory with a single goal from Gabriel Jesus deciding the result.

“I would say this season,” he said when quizzed over whether the result was the best of the last six months.

“In the last months we have done many good games otherwise you cannot win the Premier League and be runners-up in Champions League.

“It’s incredible what these players have done. People say the Champions League was a disaster. We played 13 games, won 11, drew one and lost one.

“When this happens it is exceptional, that helps us and now we go to Paris to play.

“I have the feeling the players are there and want to do another good season for our people.”

