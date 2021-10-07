Jack Wilshere is back training with Arsenal and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he can help the club’s younger players.

Wilshere, who has been plagued with injuries in recent years, is currently without a team after leaving Championship club Bournemouth at the end of last season.

He has joined up with his first club, where he was considered one of Arsenal's brightest prospects when he broke into the first team aged 16, to maintain his fitness and so that he can work towards his coaching badges.

Arteta insists the former England international will not be playing for Arsenal’s first team anytime soon, but believes he can be a very useful presence at the club's training ground.

“What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally,” Arteta told Arsenal’s official website.

"He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfil all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that.

"I am very happy to have him back. We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him.

"We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him.

"He is going to be training sometimes with us, he is going to be around the place, he is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in, try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is great influence to have around."

