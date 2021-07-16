Joel Matip says he is feeling strong after returning to training following a lengthy absence due to injury.

Matip is back for pre-season and is hopeful his injury woes are behind him ahead of the new campaign.

“I’m feeling good. It’s nice to be back in training with the lads and to just be playing, playing [with] the ball and being active,” Matip told the club website.

I feel really good at the moment. I have a lot of sessions ahead of me but I am feeling good and I hope to continue like this.

“Training camps are always intense but for these moments we are here and these belong to pre-season and we try to enjoy it.”

In the absence of senior centre-halves, youngsters Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams had to step up to lead Liverpool to a third place finish.

A spot in the Champions League looked unlikely after a dismal spell of form saw Liverpool rapidly slip down the Premier League table, but Matip was full of praise for his team-mates and their efforts under intense pressure.

“It was not a really good period for me, a lot of injuries, but I can only look forward and try to do my best and try to get in the best shape I can,” he said.

“They did great! They were thrown in and their performance was really great, especially under this kind of pressure. They did really, really well.”

Most of Liverpool’s squad have reported for pre-season in Austria, bar those who took part in the summer’s European Championships.

Liverpool’s competitive season kicks off against newly promoted side Norwich City on August 14.

The Reds will be desperate to get off to a good start after a feeble title defence last season, with Jurgen Klopp eyeing a few new additions to the squad.

Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate and the centre-back could be immediately given the chance at the heart of defence.

