Liverpool have confirmed they will go ahead with planned expansion of the Anfield Road Stand next week.

The expansion, which has been planned since 2014, will see 7,000 new seats added in a £60m redevelopment which received the approval of Liverpool City Council in June.

The redeveloped stand is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season. Liverpool expect the redevelopment to create 400 new matchday roles to bring their total to 2,200.

Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes said: "We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable.

"We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward.

"We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage."

The expansion will mean Liverpool will have the third largest capacity in the Premier League behind Manchester United's Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

