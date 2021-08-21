Liverpool kept up their perfect start to the 2021-22 season with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield.

The visitors had the better of the first half, with Chris Wood and James Tarkowski both missing good chances, but a glancing header from Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead after 18 minutes. Mohamed Salah had a goal disallowed later in the half for a marginal offside.

In the second half Liverpool took control of the game and created numerous chances before Sadio Mane finished off an incisive move in the 69th minute to double the lead.

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates after he scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 21, 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool will now face Chelsea at Anfield next Saturday, while Burnley host Leeds United the following day.

TALKING POINT - Are Liverpool back?

The 2020-21 season saw an underwhelming defence of their title, as Liverpool’s options at centre-back dwindled and their once impregnable home record in the Premier League disappeared.

At one point it looked like they might not even make the Champions League, but a rousing finish from Jurgen Klopp’s side saw them win five in a row to finish the season. They’ve been note perfect so far in 2021-22, and with Virgil van Dijk back they’ve returned two clean sheets to boot.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates their side's second goal scored by Sadio Mane of Liverpool (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield on August 21, 2021 in Liverpool, Engl Image credit: Getty Images

A full and fevered Anfield should make a difference too, as a team that lost their way last season look to recover the form that won them a Champions League and a Premier League title in back-to-back seasons. Chelsea will be here next week, for a match that will be an intriguing barometer for both clubs’ hopes this season.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Defensively he had a taxing afternoon against Dwight McNeil, but when Liverpool attacked it was Alexander-Arnold that was their most incisive player. He showcased the full range of his touch and vision, creating several chances for Liverpool including the decisive second goal for Mane.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: (THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT ) Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool with Burnley's Dwight McNeil during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield on August 21, 2021 in Liverpool, England Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 8, Matip 6, Van Dijk 7, Tsimikas 7; Henderson 6, Keita 6, Elliott 7; Mane 7, Jota 7, Salah 6

SUBS: Thiago 6, Firmino 6, Gomez 6

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope 7; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 7, Mee 6, Taylor 6; Gudmunsson 6, Brownhill 6, Cork 6, McNeil 7; Wood 6, Barnes 7

SUBS: Pieters 6, Rodriguez 6

KEY MOMENTS

18’ GOAL! Liverpool 1 (Jota 18) Burnley 0 This was so simple. Keita advances down the left, and back heels the ball to Tsimikas. Under no pressure at all, Tsimikas whips a cross right onto the edge of the six yard box, where Jota is waiting to help the ball on it's way into the bottom corner!

26’ DISALLOWED GOAL! Liverpool work the ball across the face of the Burnley area. Elliott reverses a beautiful pass that cuts through he Burnley back four and releases Salah into the area on the right. Salah shoots first time, low and decisive into the corner of the net, but the celebrations are cut short as VAR chalks it for offside.

45’ CLOSE! A moment that brings quite an uncomfortable hush around Anfield. A long free kick from the Burnley half drops right on the edge of the Liverpool area. Alisson comes to punch but Tarkowski climbs higher, and his header drifts a yard wide of Liverpool's unguarded net.

69’ GOAL! Liverpool 2 (Mane 69) Burnley 0 A superb move for Liverpool, and that should be the game. Van Dijk switches play to the right to Elliott, who finds Alexander-Arnold in the inside right channel. Alexander-Arnold flicks it through first time to Mane, all alone in the area, who instantly drills his shot past Pope.

86’ CHANCE! Elliott nine irons a ball over the top for Salah, who breaks into the box on the right at pace. He crosses to Mane, who has a tap in but the ball runs through his legs and away.

90+5’ WELL SAVED! What a chance for Burnley! They win a header in midfield, Rodriguez clips it through to Barnes first time and he's in. Barnes opens up and aims for the bottom corner, but Alisson pulls off an excellent save to deny him.

KEY STAT

Burnley became the first top flight team to field the numbers 1 to 11 in their starting line-up since Charlton Athletic in 1998-99.

